Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Announces Earnings Results

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.00 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ EBIX opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day moving average is $34.62. The stock has a market cap of $869.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 2.70. Ebix has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $64.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

