Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BABA. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $311.27.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $211.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $571.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $196.70 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.95.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 114,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,630,000 after buying an additional 14,654 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 31,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

