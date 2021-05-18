Donaldson Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 14.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $79.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.37. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $50.12 and a 12 month high of $79.56.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

