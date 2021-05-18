Black Swift Group LLC Invests $281,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,149 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,172,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $63,900,000 after buying an additional 45,802 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $478,000. Watchman Group Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 48,496 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 719.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,660 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $5,420,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.16.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $47.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $88.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $64.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.39.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

