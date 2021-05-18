Black Swift Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Black Swift Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 154.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,168 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust makes up 0.6% of Black Swift Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 76,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 289.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 139,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 103,735 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 132,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $352,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

SLV stock opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.82. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.