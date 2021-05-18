Black Swift Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Black Swift Group LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 154.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,168 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust accounts for 0.6% of Black Swift Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 76,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 289.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 139,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 103,735 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 132,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at $352,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

SLV stock opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.82. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.