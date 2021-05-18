Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

TSE:KEG.UN opened at C$14.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.00, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$162.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a one year low of C$6.75 and a one year high of C$14.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.48.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

