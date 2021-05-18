Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.
TSE:KEG.UN opened at C$14.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.00, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$162.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a one year low of C$6.75 and a one year high of C$14.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.48.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
