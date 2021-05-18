Black Swift Group LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 125.0% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 27,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,220 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2,697.0% in the 1st quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,314,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,766 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 47,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWZ opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average of $34.67. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $38.82.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

