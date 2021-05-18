Black Swift Group LLC Decreases Holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Black Swift Group LLC reduced its position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QTS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,815,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after buying an additional 33,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $786,312.60. Also, Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $678,050.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,117.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,613 shares of company stock worth $1,962,757. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTS opened at $62.22 on Tuesday. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -168.16 and a beta of 0.52.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 76.05%.

Several analysts have weighed in on QTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.77.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

