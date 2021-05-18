Largo Resources Ltd. Common Shares (NYSE:LGO) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at HC Wainwright

Largo Resources Ltd. Common Shares (NYSE:LGO) had its price target lowered by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Largo Resources Ltd. Common Shares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.60 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th.

LGO opened at $14.80 on Monday.

Largo Resources Ltd. Common Shares (NYSE:LGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10).

About Largo Resources Ltd. Common Shares

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of vanadium and tungsten projects in Brazil and Canada. It focuses in the production of vanadium flake, purity vanadium flake and purity vanadium powder. The firm also holds interest in the Maracas Menchen Mine, which is located in Bahia, Brazil; Campo Alegre, an iron vanadium property located in Bahia, Brazil; Currais Novos, a tungsten project located in Brazil.

