BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.47% from the company’s previous close.

PATH has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday. They set an “inline” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

Get UiPath alerts:

NASDAQ PATH opened at $68.10 on Monday.

In other news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $77,457,408.00. Also, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $85,549,688.00. Insiders sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496 in the last 90 days.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.