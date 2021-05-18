Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Cut to $235.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target dropped by Jefferies Financial Group from $280.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.51% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SNOW. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.93.

SNOW opened at $212.65 on Tuesday. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.22.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. Snowflake’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $11,796,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,796,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $3,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,080,721.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,339,025 shares of company stock valued at $300,856,426. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Snowflake by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Riverpark Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,584,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,535,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth approximately $3,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

