HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Increases Dividend to GBX 19.80 Per Share

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 19.80 ($0.26) per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from HomeServe’s previous dividend of $6.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of HSV stock opened at GBX 982 ($12.83) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.30 billion and a PE ratio of 34.77. HomeServe has a one year low of GBX 976.50 ($12.76) and a one year high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,136.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,107.31.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,333.57 ($17.42).

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

