Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

RXDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Prometheus Biosciences stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. Prometheus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $27.10.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.30).

In other Prometheus Biosciences news, Director Joseph C. Papa bought 15,000 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $16,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 879,000 shares of company stock worth $16,701,000. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXDX. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,354,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $51,727,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $11,135,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $10,564,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $10,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

