Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Trean Insurance Group, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:TIG)

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Trean Insurance Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. William Blair also issued estimates for Trean Insurance Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

TIG opened at $16.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Trean Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $48.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $624,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Trean Insurance Group by 315.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 895,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 679,888 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 25,532 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc provides products and services to the specialty insurance market in the United States. The company underwrites specialty casualty insurance products both through its program partners and its own managing general agencies. It also offers workers' compensation; other liability insurance products, such as admitted general liability and construction defect products; accident and health; and other insurance products.

