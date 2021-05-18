Wade G W & Inc. Has $1.99 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 80,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $16,772,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,165,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,320,000 after buying an additional 43,741 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $495.72 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $299.15 and a 1-year high of $507.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $491.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.66.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.