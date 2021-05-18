iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Stake Reduced by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000.

BATS USHY opened at $41.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.24 and its 200-day moving average is $41.02.

