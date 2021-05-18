Wade G W & Inc. Buys 5,616 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 53.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.67.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS opened at $170.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $176.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.93.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.