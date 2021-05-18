Interchange Capital Partners LLC Acquires 3,290 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.3% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 87,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 231,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 8,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NLY opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of -19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NLY. TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.78.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

