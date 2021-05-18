Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,342 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 58.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,342 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $109.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.54. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $49.61 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.