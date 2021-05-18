PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in PayPal by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

Shares of PYPL opened at $244.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $287.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.02 and a 52-week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 241,708 shares of company stock valued at $63,479,421. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

