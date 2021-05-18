Interchange Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,336.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $783.01 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,517.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1,600.62. The firm has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8,354.35 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.61.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

