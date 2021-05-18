Interchange Capital Partners LLC Buys 182 Shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARKQ. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Get ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKQ stock opened at $76.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.57. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $101.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.