Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 411,407 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 84.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 411,407 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $13,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 26,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock opened at $182.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.52 and a 200 day moving average of $165.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion, a PE ratio of 113.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $189.59.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

In other Crown Castle International news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,590 shares of company stock valued at $737,258 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

