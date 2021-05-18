Donaldson Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,224,000 after buying an additional 68,258 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after buying an additional 22,675 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,144,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $139.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.30 and a 200-day moving average of $129.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of -144.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.68 and a 1-year high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.46%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,551,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,226 shares of company stock worth $21,815,605 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Cowen raised Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.