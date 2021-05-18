Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $863,000 Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.1% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 3,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.7% during the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.9% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 3,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TMO shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $452.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $472.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $475.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $178.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $324.35 and a 52-week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

