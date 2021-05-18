Interchange Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 18.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.10.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,157 shares of company stock valued at $331,672 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LYB stock opened at $115.48 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $56.73 and a 52-week high of $116.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.17.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

