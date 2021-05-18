BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 880 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,026,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,608,000 after buying an additional 232,180 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at about $23,905,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,512,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 755,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,404,000 after acquiring an additional 151,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $2,093,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,175,014.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,561,190. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $163.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.23 and a 1 year high of $166.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.47 and its 200 day moving average is $141.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.43.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.