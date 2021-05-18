BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 1,613 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP stock opened at $53.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.09. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $73.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.13 billion, a PE ratio of -71.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $141,216.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,054,272.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,553 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $2,237,350.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,033,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,966,959.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,425,520 shares of company stock valued at $85,330,544 over the last 90 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.