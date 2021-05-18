BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,027 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,338,863,000 after buying an additional 2,109,182 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Illumina by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,013,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,636 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,666,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $616,575,000 after acquiring an additional 82,617 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $573,541,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,121 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $267,555,000 after purchasing an additional 17,238 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total transaction of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,077,872.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $1,684,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,446,688.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,728 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,210 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.89.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $379.48 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.05, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

