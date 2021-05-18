QuickSwap 24-Hour Volume Reaches $11.79 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded up 21.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. QuickSwap has a market cap of $140.48 million and $11.79 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $879.38 or 0.01998841 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00088702 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $182.97 or 0.00415893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.68 or 0.00228837 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $577.69 or 0.01313098 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00044871 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

