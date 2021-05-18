pNetwork One Day Volume Reaches $12.48 Million (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. During the last seven days, pNetwork has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. pNetwork has a market cap of $53.96 million and approximately $12.48 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pNetwork coin can currently be bought for about $1.75 or 0.00003972 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get pNetwork alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00091563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00022194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $628.85 or 0.01429366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00118892 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00062812 BTC.

pNetwork Coin Profile

PNT is a coin. It launched on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 76,284,550 coins and its circulating supply is 30,874,601 coins. The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . pNetwork’s official website is p.network . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling pNetwork

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PNTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for pNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.