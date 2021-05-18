Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Bought by Running Point Capital Advisors LLC

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,096,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 170.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 176,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 111,304 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,193,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 21,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $564,000.

Shares of BATS:PFFD opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.47.

