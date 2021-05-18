Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 5,081 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 51.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:PFFD opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.47.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.