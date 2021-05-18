Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by Running Point Capital Advisors LLC

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,074,000 after acquiring an additional 27,903 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,665,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,445,000 after purchasing an additional 160,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $62.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.69 and a 200 day moving average of $61.59. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $62.63.

