$1.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) will report earnings per share of $1.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. MSC Industrial Direct reported earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

In other news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 28,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,604,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $2,115,818.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,502 shares of company stock worth $6,439,799. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 418.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSM opened at $95.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.12 and a 200 day moving average of $85.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $60.09 and a 1 year high of $96.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

