Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,230 shares during the period. Zillow Group comprises approximately 2.2% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $6,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

ZG opened at $111.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.93 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.75 and a 12 month high of $212.40. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.25.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $97.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $159.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.36.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

