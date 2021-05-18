Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Acquires 33,200 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 225,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares during the quarter. Easterly Government Properties accounts for 1.6% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 145,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 30,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,453,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,375,000 after purchasing an additional 754,113 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 26,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 9,154 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $20.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average of $21.77. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $26.15.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.67%.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $155,468.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $853,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,181.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock worth $1,345,930 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

