Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,480 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HON. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

HON opened at $226.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.68 and a fifty-two week high of $232.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

