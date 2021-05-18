Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stake Lessened by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Freshpet comprises about 1.3% of EMC Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,075,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,737,000 after purchasing an additional 208,750 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 10.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,930,000 after acquiring an additional 112,891 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Freshpet by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,187,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,578,000 after acquiring an additional 132,674 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 514,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,091,000 after acquiring an additional 54,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 470,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,868,000 after purchasing an additional 140,846 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRPT stock opened at $168.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.31. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $186.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,536.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.56.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,092,563.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total transaction of $346,958.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,264,970.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,934,094. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

