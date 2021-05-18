Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Plans $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the software giant on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

Microsoft has raised its dividend payment by 31.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Microsoft has a payout ratio of 28.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Microsoft to earn $7.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

Shares of MSFT opened at $245.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.42. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $176.60 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Microsoft stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,963 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

