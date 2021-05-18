GSB Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 64,594 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 64,594 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $12,130,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.31.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 374,915 shares of company stock valued at $73,494,579. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $170.08 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $108.02 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.65 and a 200-day moving average of $174.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $308.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

