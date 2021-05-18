Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Analysts expect Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) to announce $1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.37 and the lowest is $1.62. Bank of Montreal posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 156.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will report full-year earnings of $8.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $8.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $9.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Montreal.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth about $8,530,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 190,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,980,000 after purchasing an additional 41,487 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BMO opened at $100.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.97. The company has a market cap of $65.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $45.04 and a 1 year high of $100.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.8402 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Montreal (BMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.