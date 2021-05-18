Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

Clipper Realty has increased its dividend by 2.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Clipper Realty has a dividend payout ratio of -253.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Clipper Realty to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.3%.

NYSE:CLPR opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. Clipper Realty has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $132.52 million, a PE ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.37.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.25). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clipper Realty will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

CLPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley cut their target price on Clipper Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

