ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ALXO stock opened at $54.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.90 and a 200-day moving average of $72.51. ALX Oncology has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $117.45.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

In other ALX Oncology news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $1,143,783.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,046 shares in the company, valued at $38,905,470.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $549,149.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 207,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,405,255.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,174 shares of company stock worth $3,094,363.

ALXO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.