Brokerages Anticipate John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to Post $1.07 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) will report $1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $0.96. John Bean Technologies posted earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. John Bean Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

In related news, EVP David C. Burdakin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $601,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,447,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total transaction of $32,888.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,879 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,545. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 82.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $140.61 on Tuesday. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $69.92 and a one year high of $151.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.73 and a 200-day moving average of $126.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

