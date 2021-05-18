PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Acquired by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of PTC by 12,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PTC. Barclays boosted their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

In other PTC news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $32,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,387.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,232. 10.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC opened at $127.66 on Tuesday. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.58 and a 1 year high of $149.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 112.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

