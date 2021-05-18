BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Boosts Stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,511 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.47% of 51job worth $20,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBS. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in 51job by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of 51job by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in 51job by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in 51job by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in 51job by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 44.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 51job alerts:

NASDAQ:JOBS opened at $71.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 0.77. 51job, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $80.50.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $178.25 million during the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 27.33%. Research analysts predict that 51job, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.