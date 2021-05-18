PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 11.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,622 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $14,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.71.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $93.80 on Tuesday. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $67.51 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.