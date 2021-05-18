Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Makes New Investment in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OVID. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OVID opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $248.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.86. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.71.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.08. On average, research analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OVID shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ovid Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.94.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

